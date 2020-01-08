Sponsored Link
Email This Post Email This Post

Etsy Reports on Valentine’s Day Gifting Trends

Ina Steiner
Etsy
Etsy Reports on Valentine's Day Trends

Etsy’s resident trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson issued her latest trends report, and it’s a reminder that Valentine’s Day is only 5 weeks away. For those wanting unique or personalized gifts, it’s time to get shopping!

Early birds are already searching, believe it or not – Johnson said searches for Valentine’s Day items kick off the first week of January.

“Shoppers are looking for one-of-a-kind Valentine’s Day gifts that celebrate their one-of-a-kind relationships, prioritizing presents that are both mindful and meaningful and will truly surprise their Valentine,” she said.

She noted that in a recent Etsy survey, 70% of buyers said they usually put a lot of thought into their Valentine’s Day purchases, and 67% prefer to give a Valentine’s Day gift that really surprises.

Johnson provided some ideas and reported the following trends for Valentine’s Day 2020:

  • Ultra-personalized gifts
  • A family affair (it’s no longer a couples-exclusive holiday)
  • Gifts with purpose
  • Experiential gifts
  • Pampered pets
  • Lady love (“Celebrating your gal pals is always on trend”)

You can find Johnson’s full post along with suggested items from lucky featured sellers on the Etsy blog, where she also linked to Etsy’s “Editors’ Picks page” featuring Valentine’s Day gift ideas curated by Etsy.

Ina Steiner on EmailIna Steiner on LinkedinIna Steiner on Twitter
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com.

Leave a Reply