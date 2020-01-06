USPS Says Postmaster General Will Delay Her Retirement

The US Postal Service said Postmaster General Megan Brennan will delay her retirement as the organization conducts a search for her successor. Brennan had announced in October her plan to retire at the end of this month.

Brennan began her career as a letter carrier more than three decades ago and became Postmaster General in 2015, succeeding Patrick Donahoe.

According to the following statement released by the USPS today, Brennan is delaying her retirement as the Postal Service Governors search for her replacement and to facilitate the transition:

Postmaster General Agrees to Delay Retirement

WASHINGTON – The Governors of the United States Postal Service are conducting a thorough, nationwide search for a successor to Postmaster General Megan J. Brennan, who announced her intent to retire effective Jan. 31, 2020. To facilitate the search and transition process, the Postmaster General has agreed to delay her retirement date. The Chairman of the Board of Governors, Robert M. “Mike” Duncan said, “We are grateful to the Postmaster General for her continued commitment to the Postal Service, and share her confidence in the Postal Service’s strong leadership team members who will ensure that we continue to deliver for the American people.”

