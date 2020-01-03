Walmart Gives Brands More Control over Sponsored Product Ads

Retail marketplaces are following Amazon’s example by seeking greater revenue from advertising. Today, the Walmart Advertising Partners program launched to help brands who advertise on its platform.

The company announced: “Today, we’re kicking off 2020 with the launch of our Walmart Advertising Partners program to expand advertisers’ direct access to their Sponsored Products campaigns, a bidded auction-based marketplace, giving them more transparency and control. Brands will now be able to increase visibility with Walmart’s diverse, sizable audience of shoppers.”

The first participants in the program are Flywheel Digital, Kenshoo, Pacvue and Teikametrics. Walmart called its new partners “leading advertising technology platforms with deep search experience, brand-friendly UIs and a proven history of empowering brands through excellent advisory service and account support.”

Lex Josephs, Vice President Sales and Media Partnerships, made the announcement on the Walmart newsroom. She cited Walmart’s acquisition of Polymorph as key to the company’s efforts to build a robust in-house ad offering, and said the company had also brought on new executives and engineers.

“With 90 percent of America shopping at Walmart every year and nearly 160 million visitors to our stores and website every week, Walmart Media Group enables brands to reach more customers at scale and measure advertising effectiveness across the entire shopping journey,” Josephs said.

AdExchanger delved into what the news meant for advertisers, explaining they are eager to diversify (alluding to Amazon’s dominance), but also citing the need for Walmart to provide more data to help advertisers target their ads.