PayPal Experiences Technical Issues on Monday

PayPal issued an alert that it’s experiencing technical issues impacting Express Checkout and Direct Credit Card processing. The incident began at 9:30 am Eastern, and the company issued the following notification at 10:26 am:

Initial Notification: Express Checkout and Direct Credit Card processing issue

Impacted Products/APIs: Payflow, Express Checkout, Online Checkout

Incident Start Time: Mon, 06 Jan 2020 14:30 GMT

Initial Notification:

Affected Regions: Global

We’re aware of an issue causing intermittent processing failures through Express Checkout and Direct Credit Card. Users may experience error messages stating Failed to connect to host Input Server Uri = https://payflowpro.paypal.com:443 or Invalid Response from PayPal Express Checkout.

Technical teams are investigating and working to restore service as quickly as possible.

Mon, 06 Jan 2020 15:26 GMT

You can find more information on the PayPal-Status.com website.

At 3:13 pm, a frustrated seller tweeted asking for an ETA on a fix for Express Checkout – “It’s been hours and our sales are hurting badly,” she wrote.

@AskPayPal @PayPal @PayPal4Business any word on the incident with express checkout yet? It’s been hours and our sales are hurting badly — Melanie Yancey (@melanie_yancey) January 6, 2020

Update 1/6/2020: PayPal deemed the incident resolves at 2:57 pm Eastern.