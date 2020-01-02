Social Shopping? Meh, according to Shopkick Survey

Most consumers don’t plan to shop on social platforms in the new year, according to new survey results released by Shopkick, maker of a shopping rewards app. That said, Facebook is the most popular of the social platform, according to Millennials, Gen X and Boomers (26 percent, 26 percent and 29 percent, respectively).
As for Gen Z – they are the only generation more likely to shop on Instagram (20 percent), according to the data based on a survey of 16,721 users between December 6 and December 12, 2019.
Other findings from the Shopkick survey:
- Eight-two percent of consumers said seeing, holding or demoing a product in-person makes them more inclined to actually purchase at the counter.
- Seventy-three percent of consumers across generations plan to shop more frequently at retailers that align with their core values, with 64 percent planning to spend more money at those retailers.
- Eighty-eight percent of shoppers plan to use their mobile devices while shopping in-store, with consumers reporting they’ll do so most often to find deals and coupons or to price compare.
- Fifty percent of consumers plan to use their mobile devices in-store more frequently in 2020.