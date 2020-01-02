Social Shopping? Meh, according to Shopkick Survey

Most consumers don’t plan to shop on social platforms in the new year, according to new survey results released by Shopkick, maker of a shopping rewards app. That said, Facebook is the most popular of the social platform, according to Millennials, Gen X and Boomers (26 percent, 26 percent and 29 percent, respectively).

As for Gen Z – they are the only generation more likely to shop on Instagram (20 percent), according to the data based on a survey of 16,721 users between December 6 and December 12, 2019.

Other findings from the Shopkick survey:

Eight-two percent of consumers said seeing, holding or demoing a product in-person makes them more inclined to actually purchase at the counter.

Seventy-three percent of consumers across generations plan to shop more frequently at retailers that align with their core values, with 64 percent planning to spend more money at those retailers.

Eighty-eight percent of shoppers plan to use their mobile devices while shopping in-store, with consumers reporting they’ll do so most often to find deals and coupons or to price compare.

Fifty percent of consumers plan to use their mobile devices in-store more frequently in 2020.