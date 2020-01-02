Controversy over Returns: Returnly Challenges UPS

UPS dubbed today, January 2, 2020, “National Returns Day,” but one company takes issue with the idea. Returnly claims December 26 should really take the title of returns day and says there’s an important distinction between the two dates.

“Our data shows that today’s shoppers are not returning on January 2nd, they are simply shipping back their unwanted gifts on that date,” according to Returnly CEO Eduardo Vilar.

“The moment of truth for returns is December 26, when shoppers start returns online,” he continued. “This is when brands have the opportunity to get the right item in a shopper’s hands before they even drop off their unwanted packages in early January.”

According to Returnly, shoppers initiate twice as many online returns on December 26 as they historically do on January 2nd.

The company analyzed shopping data from a random sample of 4 million online consumers and discovered an interesting finding: The majority of shoppers (56%) use a mobile device to start their returns online. However, when returning orders of $300 or more, shoppers take extra steps to make sure they will get refunded by brands, with 72% using desktop computers instead.

And the number one customer support contact request after starting a return: “Where is my refund?”