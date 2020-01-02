Amazon launched the Small Business Academy in November, and it has since expanded the curriculum. Two classes in particular may catch sellers’ attention: one called, “Account Health” on January 20th (“Learn how to measure and implement improvements to your business on Amazon”), and another called “Restricted Categories & Approval” on January 27th (“Learn how to get your products approved in the correct category for selling online).

As we previously reported, the Amazon Small Business Academy offers a range of educational initiatives to help entrepreneurs, startups, and business owners succeed online. The program includes free in-person seminar events and live webinars.

Amazon said the webinars help current and aspiring small business owners throughout the country gain digital skills. The online seminars will provide best practices for successful selling in Amazon stores and include live Q&A with experts. Webinars are recorded so they can be viewed after the live event.

Amazon is also collaborating with Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) to help fund curriculum development and instruction of digital business courses in community college classrooms around the country. The classes cover the fundamentals of online business strategies, marketing, merchandising, inventory management, and more.

More information is available on the Amazon website.

