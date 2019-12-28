eBay Rolls Out Promoted Listings Ad Policy in Canada

eBay launched a new Promoted Listing policy in the US in September and is extending it to Canada this month.

Here’s the policy eBay announced in the US as part of the Fall Seller Update:

Removal of duplicated promoted and non-promoted listings in search

Starting in September 2019, we’ll no longer show duplicate promoted and non-promoted listings on the search results page. If you are using Promoted Listings, only one of your listings, either promoted or non-promoted will appear in a given set of search results, giving buyers a cleaner, more relevant search experience. We will select which listing to display, based on factors such as listing quality, relevancy to the buyer’s search, and ad rate. Promoted listings will continue to appear outside search on other pages such as the Home page, product pages, and other prominent locations on eBay.

Increased visibility for Promoted Listings in search results

In our ongoing effort to optimize the visibility of Promoted Listings placements, we’re shifting to a mix of promoted and non-promoted listings at the top of search results. Now a mixture of promoted and non-promoted listings will be eligible to appear in the top search rankings.

This is designed to balance visibility for both promoted and organic, non-promoted listings, depending on their relevance to a buyer’s search and quality of a seller’s listing.

On Friday, eBay announced it would roll out the policy in Canada, announcing on the eBay Canada Announcement board the following:

Starting in December 2019, we’ll be making updates to Promoted Listings. This includes removing duplicate promoted and non-promoted listings on the eBay.ca search results page. To provide a cleaner and more relevant search experience to buyers, only one version of your listing — either promoted or non-promoted — will appear in a given set of search results.

We’ll also begin to mix promoted and non-promoted listings at the top of search results. This is designed to balance visibility for both promoted and non-promoted listings, depending on their relevance to a buyer’s search and quality of a seller’s listing.

You can learn more about these updates in the Promoted Listings Help Page of our Seller Centre. As always, thank you for selling on eBay.

eBay Canada pointed to this help page on eBay.ca where it also includes FAQs, including the answers to the following questions:

Why is eBay making these changes?

If I use Promoted Listings, could my non-promoted listings ever show up in search results?

How does the Promoted Listings ad rate affect where my listing shows up in search?

Will ad blockers block my promoted listings?

Does this mean that sellers will always have to pay the promoted listings fee on every listing that is promoted?

What is the value of promoted listings if you won’t show my promoted listing and regular listing?