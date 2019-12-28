Amazon to Open New Fulfillment Center in Florida

Amazon will open another fulfillment center in Florida. The 1-million square foot facility in Deltona will be used to fulfill large items, such as sports equipment, patio furniture, fishing rods, pet food, kayaks, bicycles, and larger household goods.

In the announcement, Amazon Vice President of Global Customer Fulfillment Alicia Boler Davis said the company had invested over $5 billion in Florida through local fulfillment centers and cloud infrastructure, and research facilities – and, as usual, Amazon included worker compensation in that figure.

It also touted its role as job-creator in the state: “Amazon has created more than 13,500 full-time jobs in Florida since first launching fulfillment operations in the Sunshine State in 2013.” And it noted, “Amazon’s fulfillment network supports millions of businesses of all sizes worldwide through its Fulfillment By Amazon offering.”

Amazon also mentioned in the press release that all associates at the new fulfillment center in Deltona “will go through hours of safety training.”

Currently, Amazon operates facilities in Orlando, Miami, Tampa, and Jacksonville. The new project is being developed by Seefried Industrial Properties.

