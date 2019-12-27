Amazon Tells Cities What They’re Missing in HQ2 Update

Amazon had cities in North America scrambling last year to submit bids to become host of its second headquarters, known as HQ2. In a blog post today, the company touted all the benefits the winning city – Arlington, Virginia – will reap.

Amazon actually wanted to have 2 new North American “headquarters,” for a total of three! But it bowed out of New York amid controversy over a reported $3 billion in concessions politicians in the state were prepared to fork over for the privilege of playing host.

In today’s post, Amazon said it had already begun hiring for HQ2 positions, with over 400 employees working from leased office space in Arlington. “These employees are tackling exciting projects across Amazon, such as cloud computing and new Alexa features for customers. With more Amazonians expected to start after the New Year and hundreds of open roles on Amazon.jobs, we are well on our way to 25,000 employees over the next decade.”

The city approved its plan for the first phase of Amazon’s new HQ2 development, the company said: “When complete in 2023, Met Park will feature two LEED Platinum buildings, a significant amount of new neighborhood retail, a daycare center, 2.5 acres of new and renovated public open space, over half a mile of new protected bike lanes, and a 700-person meeting center that will be shared with the County and community groups at no charge.”

Amazon also touted its contributions to an affordable housing fund and to non-profits and said it was building relationships with community groups, civic associations, and educational institutions.

It also boasted of its plans to develop a sustainable headquarters that would include a large solar project located in the state.

But that’s not to say Amazon is ignoring New York altogether, as CNBC reported earlier this month.