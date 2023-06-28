ShipStation Adds New Insurance Option for Sellers

Sellers using ShipStation can now opt to get insurance for their shipments through ParcelGuard, without having to set up a separate account. ShipStation said ParcelGuard offers savings of up to 67% for its customers.

The rate for domestic shipping is $1.09 per $100 of coverage for USPS, and is $0.99 per $100 of coverage for non-USPS shipments.

ParcelGuard supports all major carriers on both domestic and international shipments and covers the entire value of a shipment up to $10,000.

The insurance even covers “porch piracy,” offering coverage when a package is stolen from a customer’s destination – and ParcelGuard covers both branded and unbranded packages.

Auctane CEO Albert Ko cited streamlined payment and claims processes as key benefits in ShipStation’s announcement. Sellers can insure packages one-by-one or set up automation rules to cover shipments automatically. Be sure to read the full terms of use on ParcelGuard.com to make sure you understand what’s covered, and what isn’t.