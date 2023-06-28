PayPal Comes to A Screeching Halt for Some 3P Sites and Plug-ins

PayPal has been experiencing a technical issue that prevents customers from completing transactions on numerous third-party websites that use PayPal to power their checkout buttons. Operators of websites and plug-ins say the problem began as early as June 20. On June 28, a PayPal moderator confirmed the company’s developers were working on a fix.

Reports indicate the problem has impacted users of services including Xenforo, MemberMouse, and E-junkie. (Clearly the problem would be getting more attention if it also impacted sites like eBay and Etsy, which presumably connect with PayPal differently.)

A reader who sells digital products and uses E-junkie for automatic PDF download on their website told EcommerceBytes they only learned of the problem after a customer contacted them to report they were unable to complete the order.

E-junkie has been documenting the problem in a thread on its forums and said PayPal acknowledged the issue at their end on June 22 and assigned developers to resolve it.

People are also discussing it on a thread on the PayPal forums. Some report that while they may get a sporadic transaction come through, their PayPal payments have virtually ceased for the past week.

Some users said they were turning to Stripe to process payments on their websites, including the EcommerceBytes reader who alerted us to the problem. The reader said they would reactivate PayPal when the problem was fixed, “but when that will be, who knows.” They said they were thankful they also sold on Etsy, which has saved them during the past week, despite the high fees they pay to Etsy.

As some people pointed out, despite this issue being widespread, the PayPal Status page shows everything “operational” under Online Checkout.