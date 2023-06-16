Amazon Requires New Product Attributes and Caps Reimbursement for MCF Fulfillment Losses

Amazon is adding new required product attributes beginning July 5, 2023, it informed sellers in an announcement on Thursday. The 25 new attributes span 52 product types and will be required for new product listings.

“Providing attribute information can help increase sales by making it easier for customers to search for product information and make informed purchase decisions,” Amazon said.

“All new listings for the affected product types will require valid attribute values or the product won’t be added to the catalog. This attribute information isn’t required for active listings,” it explained.

Sellers can learn more and find the list of product types and attributes that will be required as of July 5, by visiting the Product type and attributes page.

In other news, Amazon announced on Wednesday that starting June 19, 2023, the Inventory overview page will no longer be available and will be integrated into the FBA dashboard.

And on Friday (today), Amazon announced that starting July 15, 2023, the maximum reimbursement amount for US orders fulfilled by MCF will be $300 per eligible unit lost or damaged during the fulfillment process. It said the change brings MCF’s reimbursement policy in-line with the broader industry, and advised sellers to buy third-party insurance for items valued at over $300. (MCF is a program that lets sellers use Amazon’s FBA fulfillment service to fulfill off-Amazon orders.)