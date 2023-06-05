Amazon Offers a Guide to the Brand Story Feature on Product Detail Pages

Amazon reminded sellers who offer their own branded merchandise about its Brand Story feature that allows them to add information about their businesses on their product detail pages, and it linked to a guide to learn more.

There are also numerous guides and YouTube videos advising sellers on how to exploit the feature to improve their presence on the marketplace. Amazon explained in its announcement on the seller discussion boards on Monday:

“Our Brand Story feature allows you to tell your customers all about your unique brand story on your product detail page.

“Under From the brand on the detail page, you can share your story as well as highlight product lines, link to product detail pages, or link to your Amazon brand store.”

The Brand Story feature is designed to complement A+ Content – available only to sellers who successfully register for Brand Registry.

Unfortunately, sellers who have a brand but don’t offer branded inventory – such as specialized booksellers – are out of luck when it comes to joining Amazon Brand Registry, which offers tools including A+ Content, Sponsored Brands, Amazon Stores, and Brand Analytics.

How does Amazon allow you to brand yourself as a seller, and what features do you wish were available to you that “brands” can access?

The following video from Amazon explains its Brand Registry program.