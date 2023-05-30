eBay Sellers Share Holiday Prepping Tips on Facebook for a Chance to Win $200

eBay sellers are opening up about their holiday preparations for a chance to win $200. The contest is part of a 3-week sweepstakes where sellers can enter by sharing their tips on the eBay for Business page on Facebook.

This week’s “eBay Share Your Success Sweepstakes” question is: How and when do you start preparing for the holidays? Numerous sellers said it’s a year-round job. One seller said all Christmas listings should be listed by September 15th, another said they try to have as much listed for the holidays by October 1st as possible.

Numerous sellers discussed their sourcing strategies – several sellers said they source items at the end of the holiday season to take advantage of discounts.

Many sellers also pointed out the need to purchase shipping and packaging supplies early – it was the most common theme.

One seller shared how he preps for the holiday selling season but then described how difficult eBay has made it 9 out of the last 10 years by throwing wrenches in his plans. “We yell for 20 years “no changes during the 4th quarter”… eBay will never listen!”

eBay kicked off the 8-part sweepstakes last week, when sellers had to respond to the question, “How do you keep an organized shipping station?” for a chance to win.

eBay intends to announce each sweepstakes question on the following dates:

May 23, 2023

May 26, 2023

May 29, 2023

May 31, 2023

June 3, 2023

June 6, 2023

June 8, 2023

June 11, 2023

Eight lucky winners will be chosen on June 15, and each will receive a $200 eBay gift card. eBay announced the sweepstakes on this page. Be sure to click on the terms to read the fine print.