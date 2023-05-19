Sponsored Link
Email This Post Email This Post

Etsy Debuts New TV Commercials and Urban Campaign

Ina Steiner
Etsy
Etsy Debuts New TV Commercials and Urban Campaign

Etsy is launching new TV commercials this week and is also running a city-specific marketing campaign this month in New York and Chicago.

The new TV spots focus on the breadth of items that can be found on Etsy, at various price points, an Etsy spokesperson told EcommerceBytes. They complement Etsy’s latest campaign, “For the Life You’re Making.”

She said one of the commercials (“Lamp”) showcases its new Search by Image feature that allows people to take a photo of something in the Etsy app to view relevant items on Etsy. “This technology was built by entrepreneurial engineers at Etsy, who knew that some buyers often shop with inspiration and don’t always have words to describe what they’re looking for,” she said.

Etsy published the new commercials in a playlist on YouTube.

The urban marketing campaign that Etsy is running this month includes a sign for New York City busses that play on the cultural theme of bodega cats (which have their own Wikipedia entry).

The Etsy spokesperson explained that the “More Ways” campaign ads “pair merchandise images with copy based on city-specific human truths.” The campaign will soon be extended to the UK.

Etsy NYC ad on city bus
Ina Steiner on EmailIna Steiner on LinkedinIna Steiner on Twitter
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). She is a member of the Online News Association (Sep 2005 - present) and Investigative Reporters and Editors (Mar 2006 - present). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com. See disclosure at EcommerceBytes.com/disclosure/.

Leave a Reply