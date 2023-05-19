Etsy Debuts New TV Commercials and Urban Campaign

Etsy is launching new TV commercials this week and is also running a city-specific marketing campaign this month in New York and Chicago.

The new TV spots focus on the breadth of items that can be found on Etsy, at various price points, an Etsy spokesperson told EcommerceBytes. They complement Etsy’s latest campaign, “For the Life You’re Making.”

She said one of the commercials (“Lamp”) showcases its new Search by Image feature that allows people to take a photo of something in the Etsy app to view relevant items on Etsy. “This technology was built by entrepreneurial engineers at Etsy, who knew that some buyers often shop with inspiration and don’t always have words to describe what they’re looking for,” she said.

Etsy published the new commercials in a playlist on YouTube.

The urban marketing campaign that Etsy is running this month includes a sign for New York City busses that play on the cultural theme of bodega cats (which have their own Wikipedia entry).

The Etsy spokesperson explained that the “More Ways” campaign ads “pair merchandise images with copy based on city-specific human truths.” The campaign will soon be extended to the UK.