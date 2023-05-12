eBay Teases Upcoming Seller Conference: eBay Open 2023

eBay teased an upcoming seller conference in an announcement on Thursday. Each year it holds an “eBay Open” conference, and sellers were beginning to wonder if it would take place this year.

eBay indicated it would reveal information about this year’s event during a virtual Seller Check-in scheduled for May 25. Included on the Seller Check-in agenda was the following: “An update on the biggest seller event of the year (Wait, did someone say eBay Open?!)”

The event had been held in real life in Las Vegas each summer, but has been held virtually since the pandemic. Last year eBay Open was held online in September, but with three 3-hour “eBay Open Studio” events taking place in New York, Austin, and Los Angeles.

Here’s a lookback at some of the announcements that came out of eBay Open 2022.