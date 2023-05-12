Amazon: New Law on Seller Verification Takes Effect June 27th

Amazon said a new law takes effect on June 27 requiring it to “collect, verify, and disclose” information about high-volume third-party sellers. Amazon said in its May 10th announcement that it already verifies sellers’ business information during and after registration.

However, Amazon said the new law, the INFORM Consumers Act, requires it to take certain additional steps to verify information related to high-volume sellers:

“You may be required to provide information about your business for verification, such as your name, a government-issued identification document, a business address, bank account information, a working email address, a working phone number, and a tax identification number. You may also be required to annually certify that your information is current.

“In most cases, if you already completed verification for any of the required information, you won’t need to submit it again, as long as your information hasn’t changed.

“If you need to take further action, we will contact you via email with specific instructions. We ask that you respond to these messages within the specified timelines, as the law may require us to deactivate your selling account until you successfully complete verification.

“We recommend you go to your Account Information now to confirm that all of your business information is accurate and current.”

You can read the full announcement on Amazon Seller Central.