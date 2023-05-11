Sponsored Link
Will New AI Capability Send Shoppers to Google First?

Will New AI Capability Send Shoppers to Google First?

Google launched a new generative AI tool that is designed to make shopping easier. It comes at a time when shoppers may be more frequently starting their shopping directly on an ecommerce website like Amazon rather than starting on a search engine.

At Google’s I/O developers conference on Wednesday, it announced the AI tool called Search Generative Experience, or SGE. A spokesperson told EcommerceBytes that one of the key verticals it is testing is shopping because it can make the everyday activity of online shopping easier – especially when it comes to complex purchases that require a lot of consideration.

“SGE will do the shopping research for you, summarizing insights from the commerce ecosystem to give you the most accurate product details, prices and deals. We then invite you to continue the conversation with suggested next questions.”

Google is introducing SGE as an experiment rolling out in the coming weeks in Search Labs, a new program where people can try the latest experiences from Google Search directly in the Google App.

According to the Google blog post about the announcement, Search ads will continue to appear in dedicated ad slots throughout the page, “and we’ll continue to uphold our commitment to ads transparency and making sure ads are distinguishable from organic search results.”

CNN reported that unlike generative AI functionality on other platforms, Google’s SGE is purposefully devoid of “persona.” It quoted Google VP of Search Cathy Edwards, “We made a deliberate decision for it to only reflect information on the web. It won’t respond with ‘I think’ or express opinions on things. It is not something that feels like a lot of other chatbots out there.”

