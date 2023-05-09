Amazon Promotion Pays Shoppers to Pick Up Their Orders

Amazon is running a promotion in which it will pay shoppers $10 if they pick up their orders instead of having them delivered to their homes, according to Reuters (via MSN.com).

But according to the terms and conditions of the promotion outlined on the Amazon website, it’s a limited-time offer and is limited to a single order from each eligible customer and account. The terms reveal the promotion runs between February 9 to July 31, 2023 – and significantly, the offer applies only to products sold by Amazon.com. “Products sold by third-party sellers or other Amazon entities will not qualify for this offer, even if “fulfilled by Amazon.com” or “Prime Eligible”.”

As Reuters pointed out, it’s unknown how many Prime subscribers received the offer, but it is limited to the first 50,000 customers who use the promotional code. Among the terms and conditions include the following:

Offer only valid for invited Amazon customers who have received this offer directly from Amazon through email or online display advertisements.

To redeem the Promotional Code, enter “PICKUP10OFF” in the “Your gift certificates and coupons” section of the checkout page when purchasing your Qualifying Items before 11:59pm on 31 July 2023.

Also note that the $10 offer is only good for an order of at least $25.

Amazon may be interested in the barriers that exist in getting shoppers to pick up orders, and it will be interesting to see what changes it may make to a benefit that Prime shoppers have come to expect in order for the company to reduce the costs of delivery.