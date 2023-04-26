eBay to Migrate All Sellers to International Shipping by Summer, Mulls New Feature

eBay sent an email on Tuesday advising recipients they would be automatically enrolled into eBay’s new international shipping program “over the next few weeks.” It linked to a page on the eBay website that stated automatic enrollment was ongoing and that all eligible sellers would be enrolled by Summer 2023.

Last week, an eBay executive also revealed additional information about the program that sellers new to the program may not realize.

In an interview with eBay for Business podcast, eBay Director of Exports Chad Stewart said the program’s no-returns feature was popular with sellers who felt it was a “little bit too good to be true,” but confirmed that once an item arrives at eBay’s International Shipping hub in the US, from that moment on, the sale is complete – “You as a seller no longer have to worry about an international return from your buyer.”

When a buyer opens up a return request for an item sent via the eBay International Shipping program, he explained, eBay accepts it if it’s within the 30-day global return window. “Those items come back to our hub in Chicago, at which point we are then preparing those items to be sold again on the site. So those items will not be destroyed unless, obviously, they somehow come back to us destroyed. But the vast majority of these items end up just finding another home with a buyer within the United States as we try to list those items on the site as well.”

Stewart also revealed that eBay was looking at an option where it would allow sellers to specify that in the case of returns, they could opt to handle it themselves, “at which point we would send the item back to the seller rather than essentially liquidating the item on their behalf.”

eBay is looking at what that would entail and how to change the fee structure to account for the additional costs involved. Stewart doesn’t anticipate rolling out such a feature quickly, but said, “watch for future updates.”

An eBay seller forwarded the email he received yesterday to EcommerceBytes that displayed the subject line, “You will be automatically enrolled in eBay International Shipping soon”:

Dear (redacted),

Over the next few weeks you will be automatically enrolled into eBay International Shipping, a new program designed to make the process of international selling and shipping more convenient and cost-effective.

eBay International Shipping retains all the elements of the eBay Global Shipping Program and eBay international standard delivery, and provides these additional features:

eBay handles returns. If a buyer wishes to return an item, eBay will provide them with a return label and issue a refund, at no cost to you. The seller keeps the sale.

No international selling fees. There are no international selling fees on items sent through the eBay international Shipping program.

Once enrolled, your new listings will automatically default to eBay International Shipping and any existing Global Shipping Program listings will be automatically updated.

If you have existing listings with eBay international standard delivery or USPS international as shipping options, you will need to manually update those to receive the benefits offered through the new eBay International Shipping program. We have developed step-by-step guides for this manual update process for single, bulk, and My eBay listings. Watch a video or download a How-to guide.

Learn more about eBay International Shipping.

Thank you for selling on eBay,

Your Selling Team