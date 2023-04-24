Sponsored Link
Bonanza Marketplace Holds 3rd Annual Spring Sale

Ina Steiner
Bonanza is holding a seller-funded Spring Sale. It’s up to sellers to participate, which they can do by creating a coupon in their booth that shoppers can use to get a discount on their items.

Buyers will be able to use the coupon code “SpringSale2023” on purchases throughout the site, with the discount being unique to each seller.

In its announcement, Bonanza said it would advertise the sale on its social media accounts – though it’s not crystal clear if that includes paid ads. It will also run an email marketing campaign and post on its Coupons & Deals page.

Bonanza will also rely on the marketing efforts of sellers to drive traffic to the sale, encouraging them use the hashtags #BonanzaSpringSale, #SpringSale, #shopBonanza, #BonanzaMarket, #Sale, and #CommunitySale.

The Bonanza Spring Sale 2023 will start on May 3rd and run through May 10th.

Ina Steiner
