eBay Sponsors In-Person Trading Events

eBay is sponsoring collectible trading events at local hobby shops and held its first event in Illinois on Saturday. According to Sports Collectors Daily, “trade nights” are a craze in the trading card collectibles space, and it said eBay is holding a multi-city tour at local shops.

“Collectors are invited to bring cards, made trades and share the hobby with others,” the sports publication wrote.

It linked to a Facebook event page for the shop, Baseball Card Connection, which wrote:

“We can’t wait! If you are a card collector, you won’t want to miss this FREE Event to celebrate the great hobby of card collecting. Bring your extra cards and trade with fellow collectors! Our side street will be closed off and we will be having a block party with ebay. Visit their tent and learn more about their new card vault, it’s amazing! The very popular Lickin’ My Chicken & Pullin’ My Pork BBQ food truck will be on site with FREE food and drink for our traders. We will provide plenty of tables & chairs so you can sit, trade, and socialize with other collectors. We will also have a hand washing station & port-a-potties outside for your convenience. Are you ready to have some fun and make a few trades?”

The shop posted lots of pictures from Saturday’s event in a Facebook post on Sunday.

Sports Collectors Daily said the Saturday event was the first stop on the eBay trade night tour. It’s unclear how eBay is marketing the events or where to find the schedule of future trade night events.