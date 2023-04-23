Sponsored Link
Email This Post Email This Post

Seller Ledger Bookkeeping Tool Adds Support for Etsy

Ina Steiner
Seller Ledger
Seller Ledger Bookkeeping Tool Adds Support for Etsy

Seller Ledger has added support for Etsy. The bookkeeping service specifically designed for marketplace sellers launched in beta for eBay sellers earlier this year. We about the new tool last month, and since then, Seller Ledger also turned on billing.

Online sellers had been desperate for a bookkeeping tool after GoDaddy pulled the plug on its popular program last year, which it had acquired in 2012 from Outright.

Kevin Reeth had cofounded Outright in 2008 and told EcommerceBytes last month he rushed to provide an alternative to GoDaddy Bookkeeping once he learned of its demise, saying he was aiming to help people who were left in the lurch last year.

Reeth also said he was pleasantly surprised at how many people converted to a paid plan, even though Seller Ledger gave everyone an extra 30 days to continue evaluating the product.

An April 18th post on Seller Ledger explains how Etsy sellers can access the tool and spread the word to others who were also looking for an alternative to the GoDaddy bookkeeping tool.

Ina Steiner on EmailIna Steiner on LinkedinIna Steiner on Twitter
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). She is a member of the Online News Association (Sep 2005 - present) and Investigative Reporters and Editors (Mar 2006 - present). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com. See disclosure at EcommerceBytes.com/disclosure/.

Leave a Reply