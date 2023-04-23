Seller Ledger Bookkeeping Tool Adds Support for Etsy

Seller Ledger has added support for Etsy. The bookkeeping service specifically designed for marketplace sellers launched in beta for eBay sellers earlier this year. We about the new tool last month, and since then, Seller Ledger also turned on billing.

Online sellers had been desperate for a bookkeeping tool after GoDaddy pulled the plug on its popular program last year, which it had acquired in 2012 from Outright.

Kevin Reeth had cofounded Outright in 2008 and told EcommerceBytes last month he rushed to provide an alternative to GoDaddy Bookkeeping once he learned of its demise, saying he was aiming to help people who were left in the lurch last year.

Reeth also said he was pleasantly surprised at how many people converted to a paid plan, even though Seller Ledger gave everyone an extra 30 days to continue evaluating the product.

An April 18th post on Seller Ledger explains how Etsy sellers can access the tool and spread the word to others who were also looking for an alternative to the GoDaddy bookkeeping tool.