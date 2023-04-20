eBay Sellers Get Stuck Due to Login Glitch

eBay acknowledged a glitch that began plaguing sellers on Wednesday. As one seller posted on the eBay boards, they were unable to switch from one eBay selling account to another:

“Trying to switch between my 3 seller ID’s in the sign in process, nearly impossible. Applies previous password, goes back to seller ID you are trying to switch from. Will not apply correct password. Come on Ebay fix this, it happened before and you did fix it then. Time to fix it again.”

An EcommerceBytes reader reported the problem on Ecommerce EKG on Thursday morning:

“Logging in to one of our two accounts on Chrome, the system logs in to one specific acccount only. We put user & password for account 1 and get logged in to account 2. Verified with a friend and he is having the same issue. Log in is fine on Firefox.”

An eBay moderator responded to seller reports on the discussion board threads with the following post: “We apologise about the issues that you were experiencing when trying to switch in between different accounts. There is a sitewide ticket open to have this issue resolved. If yourself or others are still running into this I recommend to reach out to customer support and let them know that you are experiencing ALERT 14619.”

However, the thread dedicated to reporting technical issues on the eBay boards (“Ongoing technical issues”) hasn’t been updated since the end of March.

Interestingly some sellers said they use a different browser for each of their selling accounts so they don’t have to switch between accounts, though this doesn’t work for all sellers.