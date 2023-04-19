Sponsored Link
Etsy to Shut Down Old Version of Its Mobile Selling App

Etsy is starting to shut down the old version of its mobile app for sellers, it announced on Tuesday. Etsy had launched a new seller app last summer built from the ground up, but it continued to make the old app available as it worked on adding functionality to the new app.

“Some sellers will no longer have access to the Sell on Etsy app starting today as we begin to shut down the app,” Etsy wrote on April 18. “By May 23, 2023, the old app will no longer be accessible in the App and Google Play stores,” according to the announcement.

New features Etsy added to the new Etsy Seller App since its launch in July include new tabs for Home, Messages, Listings, and “More.”

It continues to work on new functionality, including the following:

  • Editing and managing your listing variations.
  • Manage your shop announcements.
  • Share your listings directly to Instagram Posts and Stories.

Sellers discussed the new app in this Etsy discussion board thread in late March, with some preferring to use Etsy through their phone’s browser and others preferring the app, such as the seller who said they can upload photos and videos directly from their mobile device into listings using the new app without having to convert to required sizing parameters.

