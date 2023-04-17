Mercari Adds Low-Cost Shipping for Trading Cards with Tracking

Mercari announced the availability of USPS First Class Envelopes, a shipping option for sellers of trading cards that provides a form of tracking. The new offering is similar to eBay Standard Envelopes.

In an email to sellers on Monday, Mercari said USPS First Class Envelopes is a prepaid label option exclusively for trading cards:

“This low-cost shipping label includes tracking and Mercari Shipping Protection up to $20, so you can save money with peace of mind. And, First Class Envelopes are easy to ship – just drop into the mailbox or at the post office, and you’re good to go.”

Mercari noted that sellers may need to update the Mercari app to see the new shipping option.

Sellers familiar with eBay Standard Envelope will be familiar with the tracking that comes with Mercari’s new offering – tracking through Mercari is included directly on the Order Status page, but tracking information is not available on the USPS website. Sellers are advised to familiarize themselves with USPS First Class Envelopes on the Mercari website.

The new offering comes in the wake of Mercari’s launch of USPS Media Mail in late March for shipping books, printed music, and movies.