TaxCloud Gets $20 Million to Grow Its Sales Tax Compliance Business

TaxCloud has a new owner and a new CEO. Equity firm Camber Partners led a $20 million growth equity round in the company, it announced on Monday.

With over 4,000 ecommerce customers, TaxCloud’s platform helps merchants calculate, collect, and file sales and use tax for transactions in all 50 US states and the District of Columbia. The investment will enable TaxCloud to expand its product offerings, marketing efforts, and sales operations.

TaxCloud also appointed a new CEO to lead the company. Nate Gilmore gained ecommerce experience while heading marketing at logistics firm Shipwire (acquired by Ingram Micro Commerce & Fulfillment) and most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Marketing Officer at PandaDoc. “Camber’s dedication to growing industry-leading SaaS solutions is a perfect match for our mission of simplifying sales tax compliance for ecommerce businesses,” Gilmore was quoted in the announcement.

TaxCloud boasts its service calculates the right tax rates across 13,000+ different tax jurisdictions in the US, collects the right amount at the moment of transaction, and files the right amount of sales tax with 100% accuracy for its customers.