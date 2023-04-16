eBay Credits Affiliates for Erroneous Wire Transfer Fee

eBay affiliates noticed their payout deposits from the program came with a surprise fee in mid-March, but eBay has since credited those who were impacted.

The eBay Partner Network program (ePN) is administered by a company called Impact, and there’s speculation that the fee was a byproduct of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapse that coincided with the timing of affiliate payouts last month.

According to Impact CEO David A. Yovanno’s March 14th post about the SVB fallout, “Transparently, while impact.com did have a banking relationship with SVB, we also work across several banking partners and are not adversely affected. We have communicated new deposit instructions to any customers depositing money into SVB; updating the new deposit information is the only action required at this time, and we expect deposits and payments to flow through our systems as they normally would.”

eBay’s ePN program sent the following email to affiliates informing them it was issuing a $20 credit to compensate for the erroneous fee:

Hi Partner,

We are reaching out to inform you that we have identified an erroneous wire transfer fee charged to your account in March. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.

As a gesture of goodwill, we will be issuing a $20 credit to your account as part of your April earnings to compensate for the fee. Please note that the credit will be automatically applied to your earnings and there is no action required from your end.

If you have incurred a fee that is more than $20, please do not hesitate to contact us with proof of the fee incurred. We will work on crediting the balance, and any difference will be paid out in May.

Thank you for your patience while we addressed this issue. As always, please feel free to reach out to us with any questions or concerns you might have.

Thank you.

The eBay Partner Network team

More information about the program is available on the ePN section of the eBay website.