eBay Promotes Refurbs Ahead of Earth Day

eBay is promoting refurbished goods ahead of Earth Day (April 22, 2023). It’s offering buyers 15% off on refurbished goods, but only items offered through its gated program. In Canada, meanwhile, eBay is enticing people to sell used goods to “help the planet.”

While the US promotion is designed to attract buyers, the number of sellers who would directly benefit is limited – that’s because in order to sell through the eBay Refurbished Program, sellers must be the manufacturer or a manufacturer-approved vendor (the latter must provide evidence to eBay that they are authorized to resell the manufacturer’s products.)

In the marketing email sent to buyers on Friday, eBay wrote:

“This one’s for the planet – In 2022, the global eBay community helped avoid 1.6M metric tons of carbon through the sale of pre-loved and refurbished products. That’s about the same as the carbon absorbed by over 64M trees.”

The email explained the extra 15% off eBay Refurbished goods were for select items only with a maximum discount of $100 (one-time use). The promotion runs through April 23rd, and eBay linked to a special landing page where US shoppers could learn more.

In Canada, eBay is taking a different approach by encouraging people to sell used goods by offering a 70% discount on final value fees for up to 20 listings. There are lots of criteria to qualify, so sellers should be sure to read the fine print – for example, the item condition must be set to Pre-owned or Used, and certain categories are excluded from the promotion.

The Canadian promotion ends on April 20, 2023.