eBay Kicks Off Latest Promotion in Its Sneaker ‘Focus Category’

eBay is crazy about sneakers, if readers hadn’t noticed by now, and today it launched its latest promotion to attract buyers. eBay opened a 2-day pop-up shop in Chicago called the ’85 Shop that gives homage to the Air Jordan 1 sneaker, with an accompanying auction event on the eBay platform.

The temporary shop features a complete collection of original Air Jordan 1s, alongside other iconic sneakers of the era like the Puma Clyde and Adidas Forum. Top eBay sneaker sellers ShoeZeum and SoleStage helped curate the collection, and they will go live on eBay from the store this evening, April 6. The 10-day online auction will run through April 15th at ebay.com/the85shop.

The promotion is just the latest example of the kind of attention eBay is paying to what it calls focus categories, of which sneakers is one.

eBay held a one-day sneaker swap concept store in London in March.

It announced a Sneaker Academy in the UK this month to show people how to make money selling sneakers on its platform.

And last year, eBay opened a pop-up store in LA where it sold exclusive sneakers at up to 70% off market price – offering lower prices for shoppers willing to wear their purchases out the door.

As Chain Store Age reminded its readers yesterday, “eBay previously acquired the authentication business of Sneaker Con, a sneaker authenticator with operations in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, and Germany. This acquisition is an extension of an ongoing collaboration between eBay and Sneaker Con to support the e-tailer’s Authenticity Guarantee.”

eBay’s Global General Manger of Sneakers Garry Thaniel was quoted in eBay’s press release about the vintage-sneaker promotion. “The Air Jordan 1 changed the shoe game forever and ushered in the modern era of sneaker culture. The ’85 Shop gives the community the chance to celebrate one of the most iconic and enduring sneakers ever created, and even own a piece of history.”

eBay also bragged that in 2022, “sneakerheads” searched for Air Jordan 1s over 100,000 times a day.