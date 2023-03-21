eBay Holds Sneaker Swap; Tests New Way to Sell on App

eBay is holding a one-day sneaker swap concept store this weekend and separately announced a new way to sell sneakers on its mobile app.

The eBay Sneaker Swap Store will be held in London – “eBay is giving you the chance to swap a pair of sneakers you never wear for a fresh pair you can’t wait to get on your feet,” it promised shoppers.

“Receive a pair of upgraded new kicks by swapping them with the pair that’s sitting in the back of your wardrobe, all while enjoying access to an IRL sneakerhead community space. eBay will also be offering their Authenticity Guarantee service and Sneakers ER will be on hand to give your kicks a new lease of life.”

The catch? “All shoes traded in must have a current value and average selling price of over £100 (GBP) as valued by an eBay authenticator.” The maximum value of the swap is £500.

While it’s too late to apply for a chance to participate in the sneaker swap – eBay already provided tickets to applicants in advance – it will hold an afterparty between 5:30 and 8:30 pm for those who registered. More details are available on the eBay UK Sneaker Swap Store landing page.

Meanwhile, eBay announced it was opting in select US sellers to a new listing experience on the eBay mobile app as part of a test. “The new flow will make listing and selling on eBay faster and easier, with pre-filled item specifics, photo guidance, and streamlined shipping options,” according to the announcement.

However, eBay was shy on details. It will impact listings for eligible collectible sneakers under select brands, listed under Men’s and Women’s Athletics Shoes.

eBay said the new listing experience would roll out in phases. “During the initial phase, select sellers will be automatically opted-in. We welcome feedback and we’ll continue to improve the new listing experience.”

Beyond that, no other information was available. eBay said it would update sellers as it expands eligibility and participation in the new listing experience.