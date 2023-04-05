Poshmark Launches Live Auctions to Exploit Live Shopping Trend

Fashion-selling app Poshmark officially launched live auctions on Wednesday, and it’s seeking hosts to live stream them. The new live shopping feature is called Posh Shows, and Poshmark is welcoming all fashion resellers to participate, “regardless of the size of their closet or number of followers.”

Poshmark is encouraging sellers to “Get your listings featured by hosts across the community and expand your audience, support one another, and sell together!”

Sellers can also apply to become hosts: “Connect with your shoppers, reach a wider audience, and accelerate your sales.” A guide explains some of the benefits of hosting Posh Shows:

A more dynamic selling experience. Shoppers can better envision the item’s color and quality and see it from a unique perspective that videos and photos can’t capture.

Shoppers can better envision the item’s color and quality and see it from a unique perspective that videos and photos can’t capture. A personalized shopping experience. Live selling inspires a more personal connection between you and your shoppers that can help grow your business and community.

Live selling inspires a more personal connection between you and your shoppers that can help grow your business and community. The potential to accelerate sales. When featuring your listings, you can provide immediate customer support and answer questions about your items in real time. This is especially helpful for shoppers who are on the fence about placing a bid!

When featuring your listings, you can provide immediate customer support and answer questions about your items in real time. This is especially helpful for shoppers who are on the fence about placing a bid! Building your brand. Bring your brand and personality to life – your show, your way! Share your passion for style and have fun taking your closet LIVE.

Bring your brand and personality to life – your show, your way! Share your passion for style and have fun taking your closet LIVE. Sell Together with the community. Increase the volume and diversity of listings in your show and spread the #PoshLove by featuring listings from sellers across the community!

Sellers have hosted over 100,00 shows since Poshmark began testing Posh Shows in the fall, and shoppers have placed over 4 million bids.

“Posh Shows offers the unique ability to Sell Together, enabling hosts to auction items from others’ closets, and thereby curate their shows with fresh inventory while helping others make sales,” according to the company. “This community-based approach fuels a continuous growth engine that allows every seller to succeed, bolstering social connections and scaling the live shopping experience to everyone.”

Poshmark will be adding new features to Posh Shows in the coming months, with a focus on creating new ways to “Sell Together” and “inspiring new ways to shop and connect live.”

The company is inviting new hosts to join Posh Shows on a first come, first-serve basis. Note that live-streaming is available in the US and Canada. More information is also available on Poshmark.com/live.