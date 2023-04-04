More Casualties Under Amazon Cost Cutting Campaign

Amazon will close UK online bookseller the Book Depository at the end of April, according to the Guardian, which cited a report in trade magazine the Bookseller (whose articles are behind a paywall).

The Guardian said former Amazon employees founded the Book Depository in 2004, which was acquired by Amazon in 2011.

An Amazon spokesman confirmed to the Irish Times its decision to close the Book Depository and pointed to a letter Amazon CEO Andy Jassy had sent to staff earlier this year. In the letter, Jassy announced significant layoffs at Amazon, citing an “uncertain economy” and Amazon’s rapid hiring over the last several years.

Last month, we reported Amazon was closing DPReview.com on April 10th, one of the oldest and most respected online-content sites on the Internet.

There were also reports on Tuesday of other casualties of Amazon’s cost-cutting. CNBC reported, “Amazon is laying off roughly 100 employees across its video games division, an executive overseeing the unit wrote in a memo to staffers on Tuesday.”