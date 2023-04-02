USPS Establishes New Environmental Council Chaired by Postmaster General

The US Postal Service named four executives to a new panel that will create a 10-year environmental strategy, with Postmaster General Louis DeJoy serving as Chair. The Environmental Council will also oversee the implementation of environment goals and objectives.

Named to the new Council are the following, with additional members to be added at a later date:

Kelly R. Abney, Chief Logistics Officer, and Executive Vice President

Peter R. Pastre, Vice President, Government Relations and Public Policy

Judy de Torok, Vice President, Corporate Affairs

Ron J. Jarriel, Vice President, Fleet Management and Electrification Strategy

The current Environmental Affairs & Corporate Sustainability organization will continue to report to Jennifer Beiro-Reveille under the Corporate Affairs organization. However, they will receive new direction from the Council on their strategies and initiatives.

In its announcement, the USPS said it was in the process of rolling out the following four major infrastructure programs with an investment of over $16 million dollars:

Improvements to our Network of Mail and Package Processing Facilities.

Improvements to our Transportation Operations.

Improvements to our Delivery Unit Network.

Acquisition and roll out of over 100,000 vehicles in the next four years.

“Given the importance of our sustainability initiatives, PMG DeJoy will Chair the Council to champion our initiatives, drive the progress necessary for success – all to enhance our environmental ambitions,” according to the announcement.