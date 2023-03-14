Sponsored Link
Current eBay Glitches Include Issues with Search, Shipping, Renewals

Ina Steiner
eBay
eBay Tech Issues as of March 13th

eBay sellers are experiencing some significant issues that have been logged in the last few days impacting search; delivery status; eBay International Shipping (EIS); items incorrectly showing as out of stock; and listings up for renewal that simply disappear.

eBay no longer announces details about technical issues and glitches on the eBay System Announcement board, which has been turned into a general dashboard.

However, eBay does log issues in a thread on the discussion boards, and sellers who are experiencing them can include the Reference ID when reporting them to eBay customer support.

The most recent cases eBay logged in the Tech Issues thread are the following:

  • Item title search in active listing page returns 0 results (March 13, 2023) – (no Reference ID number provided)
  • Multiple members reported issue with search as the keywords getting autocorrected (March 13, 2023) Reference ID: ALERT14516
  • Delivered status not updated on the orders (UPS, Fedex, Parcel2Go, USPS, GSP) (March 12, 2023) Reference ID: ALERT14477
  • eIS enabled on listing, but not showing on eligible item (March 12, 2023) Reference ID: ALERT14515
  • Listing with available quantity reflecting as out of stock (March 12, 2023) Reference ID: ALERT14512
  • Items not getting renewed and getting ended and disappeared (February 28, 2023) Reference ID: ALERT14496

The thread demonstrates the importance of reporting issues as they arise – eBay only seems to log an issue once it has received numerous reports.

Sellers can also scan threads posted to the eBay Technical Issues board when they’re having issues.

They can also scan for and report problems on eBay – and other platforms – using outside tools such as Down Detector or by creating a report on EcommerceBytes’ Ecommerce EKG board.

