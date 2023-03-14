Warning: Shutterfly to Zap Photos of Older Customer Accounts

Unless you’ve purchased something from Shutterfly in the last 18 months, the company will zap your photos – permanently. In a letter to customers, the photo storage and personalized products maker said it changed its policy in January. It will provide unlimited photo storage only to active Shutterfly customers who make a purchase at least once every 18 months.

“On March 29, 2023, all inactive account projects and photos will be permanently deleted,” according to the notification email from Shutterfly, which hosts over 100 billion photos.

According to the website, “There’s no better way to back up your images than with Shutterfly’s unlimited photo storage service.” But the clock is ticking if you haven’t used the account in a while to make a purchase.

The letter told customers there were two ways to protect their photos stored on its servers: either download them to their own device, or “Make a purchase of any amount to reactivate your Shutterfly account — your photos and projects will be safely stored for another 18 months.”

Instructions on downloading photos are found on this Shutterfly help page, where it states, “Downloaded photos do not include any edits made using our online tools, such as cropping, color effects, or red eye removal.”

More information about the change is available on Shutterfly. And you can find FAQs on this page.