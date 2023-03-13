eBay Changes Terms on Sharing Information with Payment Affiliates

eBay updated its Payments Terms of Use, which goes into effect for new sellers on March 14, 2023, and goes into effect on May 14th for current sellers.

eBay published a post on the Australia announcement board where it explained:

“At eBay, we’re committed to making our policies clear and our services easy to use. We’re letting you know that we’re updating our Payments Terms of Use, effective 14 May 2023. These updates clarify, for example, how we work with our affiliates and third parties to bring payment services to you, and explain how we collect outstanding fees and selling costs. We’ve also included details of how we share information with our affiliates and third parties to comply with applicable law.”

There was no announcement made to US sellers that we could find. Comparing the current Terms for US sellers with the new Terms revealed some changes, including the following (check the eBay website to see the complete terms):

eBay removed the following statement: “If you disagree with any part of these Payments Terms of Use, please do not list items for sale on eBay.”

There were several changes that applied to sellers located outside the US.

In section 5 (Shipping), eBay shortened a paragraph that now reads: “When you receive notice that a buyer has paid for an item through a Managed Payments transaction, you must then ship or otherwise deliver your item in accordance with the agreed shipping method.”

In section 8 (Security), eBay made a number of changes, including adding the term “our Affiliates.” In one paragraph, it added language including: “At times, we may communicate to you through the eBay Affiliate which provides the eBay Services to you. For example, our Affiliate may notify you of a hold or other restrictions taken on your account. As relating to outsourced services, you hereby explicitly agree to our use of such eBay Affiliates or third-party service providers to assist us in providing Managed Payments and the outsourcing of services in relation thereto (including the right to sub-outsource), and you accept that the obligation of secrecy does not exist with respect to the related transfer of data (e.g. contact details, account information, sales related information) to such eBay Affiliates and third-party service providers.”

And in section 9 (Fees), it added references to affiliates, including the following provision: “In some cases, our Affiliates may assign a claim against you for payment of Owed Amounts payable by you to us.”

Sellers should be sure to read the full terms, found on this page of the eBay.com website.