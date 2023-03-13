Etsy Starts Unclogging Payout Jam That Impacted .05% of Active Sellers

Etsy has begun processing payments through a different processor in the wake of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapse on Friday that resulted in delayed disbursements to .05 percent of Etsy’s active sellers. It’s also working to pay sellers impacted by the delays today.

An Etsy spokesperson provided EcommerceBytes with the following statement Monday morning:

“This issue has impacted a small group of sellers. Approximately 0.5% of our active seller base had their payments delayed on Friday. We are working to pay these sellers today and we’ve already started processing payments via another payment partner this morning.”

We reported on the disbursement delay on the AuctionBytes Blog post “Etsy Delays Seller Payouts due to Run on Silicon Valley Bank” on Friday. It was sparked by the SVB debacle, explained in “Run on Silicon Valley Bank Impacts Operations at Tech Firms” also published on Friday.

Etsy did not announce the problem on the Announcement board, but on Sunday, it published a post on the Etsy News blog. In an update to the post on the same day, it wrote:

“We expect we will be able to begin processing these payments as soon as tomorrow, March 13.

“We do not expect the payment delay to have a material impact on our quarter ending March 31, 2023.”

Some sellers said they were putting their Etsy shops into vacation mode until the crisis was over since it impacted their ability to pay their bills, including shipping costs.

The FDIC took over Silicon Valley Bank on Friday and on Sunday, the FDIC said depositors would have access to all of their money starting Monday. No losses associated with the resolution of Silicon Valley Bank will be borne by the taxpayer, it said in the announcement on the FDIC.gov website.