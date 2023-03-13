Amazon Hikes Off-Site Fulfillment Costs in Europe

Amazon raised the cost of fulfilling orders through its Multi-Channel Fulfillment service (MCF). The third-party logistics solution is designed to let merchants leverage its network to fulfill off-Amazon orders (“to power their growth beyond Amazon.com”).

Amazon published the news in an announcement on Seller Central Europe, where sellers discussed the changes. One seller wrote, “Interesting how you add the adjective “small” to your decrease in prices, yet omit an adjective for your increase in prices. Here are some adjectives you could have used: Huge, Massive, Titanic, Whopping, Gigantic, Colossal, Excessive.”

On an discussion on an industry board, sellers also expressed disappointment. One said brands would have to adjust their prices on off-Amazon venues as a result of the fee increase.

The new fees take effect for European sellers on April 7, 2023. Amazon blamed rising operational costs caused by inflation “and to help ensure that we can continue to provide best-in-class fulfilment services for your business.”

The fee updates include the following:

A small decrease, or no change, for envelope size tiers.

An increase for parcel size and oversize size tiers.

Envelope and parcel tiers will continue to benefit from our recently introduced multi-unit discounts, which offer cheaper per-unit rates for multi-unit orders.

And Amazon said it was making the following improvements:

Unbranded packaging in the UK, available at no additional cost.

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification of our IT security systems, demonstrating our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of data security and compliance.

An on-time delivery rate of more than 98%.

The announcement is located on Amazon Seller Central Europe.