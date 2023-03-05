Amazon to Add Diverse Apparel Imagery to Reflect Its Customers

Amazon said it would add diverse on-model apparel imagery to some product detail pages for better representation of Amazon customers. In its announcement, the company explained, “Amazon is for everyone, so our stores’ imagery should feature representations of people that are as diverse as are our customers.”

One seller was unclear what the change would mean, writing, “Who is adding the imagery? Amazon is going to add their images to my products? I don’t think so. Amazon MAY mean that they are adding new image records (blank); but the article is written so poorly, it is difficult to tell what is being done.”

Another seller was focused on how the change might impact the frequency of returns: “I have an image of the size chart for my apparel to help customers choose the correct size and lessen returns. This will now be deleted?”

One seller reacted, “I like this news. I can’t wait to see where this thread goes. I have a good feeling about it.” If they were indicating they expected critical comments about the policy from other sellers who might be sensitive to the word “diverse,” they weren’t disappointed. You can find the announcement and comments on the Seller Central board on Amazon.com.

Amazon said the new feature adds “on-model imagery” to the detail page for select ASINs in the Apparel Category at no additional cost for sellers. Amazon will begin adding the new imagery on March 31, 2023.