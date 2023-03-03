Sponsored Link
eBay UK Reminds Sellers about Its Fulfillment Program

eBay offers fulfillment services in some countries, and on Friday, it reminded sellers in the UK about its “eBay fulfilment by Orange Connex” solution.

“eBay fulfilment by Orange Connex is a dedicated storage and logistics solution for small businesses, combining end-to-end inventory management with an exceptional delivery service.

“Or to think of it another way, it’s a solution that levels the playing field by enabling you to ship orders as fast as large retailers, while freeing up your time to focus on the day-to-day running (and growing) of your business.”

One benefit that might catch sellers’ attention: an improved seller performance score. eBay explained, “All INR related issues are protected once you join the fulfilment programme.” (INR refers to Item Not Received claims.)

Other benefits eBay UK touted included full tracking; seller protection; next-day delivery and weekend operations; and international shipping. It also pointed out the program offers multi-channel capability: “You do the selling, and we’ll take care of the storage, packaging and shipping of your products on eBay – and on any of your other selling platforms including your own website, if you have one!”

You can read the full post on the eBay UK announcement board and watch a video about the eBay UK fulfillment service via the following video. eBay had also posted a presentation from eBay Open on the topic of eBay fulfilment in December.

Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). She is a member of the Online News Association (Sep 2005 - present) and Investigative Reporters and Editors (Mar 2006 - present). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com. See disclosure at EcommerceBytes.com/disclosure/.

