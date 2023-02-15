Martha Stewart Gets Around: Opens Store on Amazon

Martha Stewart opened a store on Amazon, the marketplace announced on Wednesday. But it’s hardly her first foray into online marketplaces and, in fact, her brand already had a store on a section of Amazon for shoppers of handmade goods.

Martha Stewart opened a store on eBay a decade ago, in 2013 – but the URL to her eBay collection titled “the Martha Stewart American Made portal on eBay” now redirects to eBay’s “Holiday & Seasonal Décor” landing page.

That’s because, as we reported 2 years later, Martha Stewart American Made moved its store from eBay to “Handmade at Amazon.”

In Wednesday’s announcement, Amazon said “The World Of Martha” store showcases new cookware, bedding, and textiles as well as an immersive customer experience featuring video content and recipes, “making Amazon the one-stop shop for Martha Stewart essentials.”

Amazon boasted, “This makes Amazon the retail destination with the largest selection of Martha Stewart’s home and lifestyle essentials.”

Stewart, founder of the Martha Stewart brand, said “Amazon has been wonderful to collaborate with over the years, and it just makes sense that we would team up to expand the Martha Stewart brand and create a convenient destination filled with beautiful essentials for the whole home.”

The Martha Stewart brand is owned by Marquee Brands, “a leading global brand owner, marketer, and media company” owned by investor funds managed by Neuberger Berman.

In its coverage of the news, Pymnts.com referred to a duel between Amazon and Walmart “as they each work to craft a competitive advantage for their expanding online platforms via their seller-focused marketplaces.”

Shoppers can visit amazon.com/marthastewart or search “The World of Martha” on mobile or desktop. The new collection will feature items available for purchase with fast, free Prime delivery.