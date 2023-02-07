Sponsored Link
ShipStation Adds International Carrier for Online Sellers

Ina Steiner
ShipStation added an integration with its sister company GlobalPost, an international shipping carrier for small and medium-sized businesses. ShipStation said the integration makes international shipping easy and affordable for its online seller customer base, who can learn more on the ShipStation.com website.

GlobalPost ships to over 220 countries and has access to a large network of last-mile carriers, giving merchants “excellent service at affordable rates.” ShipStation customers will get access to key GlobalPost features, including its free Harmonized System (HS) tariff code classification service, which the company said is critical for merchants shipping to the EU.

ShipStation’s Robert Gilbreath said in today’s announcement, “At ShipStation, we’re committed to bringing top carriers to ecommerce merchants globally, and we partner with carriers that share our commitment to support merchants wherever and however they sell. Partnering with GlobalPost, a fellow member of the Auctane family, helps us fulfill those commitments. From hassle-free global shipping experiences, to deep shipping discounts – up to 78% off of GlobalPost Economy prices – GlobalPost and ShipStation give merchants more opportunities to connect with shoppers worldwide.”

ShipStation helps sellers manage shipping for orders from multiple channels using multiple carriers – including Amazon, Shopify, BigCommerce, USPS, UPS, and FedEx. It is owned by parent company Auctane, formerly known as Stamps.com, whose other brands include Packlink, ShippingEasy, ShipWorks, ShipEngine, Endicia, Shipsi, GlobalPost, Metapack – and Stamps.com.

