Sponsored Link
Email This Post Email This Post

Amazon and Etsy to Sell Postal Themed iPhone Cases

Ina Steiner
USPS
Amazon and Etsy to Sell Postal Themed iPhone Cases

Need a case for your naked smartphone? The USPS has you covered. It licensed its brand to a company called Affinity Bands, which will offer postal-themed goods on its own website.

Affinity Bands’ line of smartwatch bands and cases for Samsung smartphones, iPhones, and AirPods will also be sold online by Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Etsy beginning in March.

Other companies that have offered licensed USPS branded products include Casetify, Vans (the footwear and apparel maker), Kid Trax (a ride-on vehicle and Post Office tent), and Hasbro (a U.S. stamps edition of the Monopoly board game).

Affinity Bands’ postal products cost between $19.99-$39.99. The USPS licensing manager Amity Kirby said the organization expects the products to be “popular and well received by postal employees and postal brand enthusiasts.”

Ina Steiner on EmailIna Steiner on LinkedinIna Steiner on Twitter
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). She is a member of the Online News Association (Sep 2005 - present) and Investigative Reporters and Editors (Mar 2006 - present). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com. See disclosure at EcommerceBytes.com/disclosure/.

Leave a Reply