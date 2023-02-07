Amazon and Etsy to Sell Postal Themed iPhone Cases

Need a case for your naked smartphone? The USPS has you covered. It licensed its brand to a company called Affinity Bands, which will offer postal-themed goods on its own website.

Affinity Bands’ line of smartwatch bands and cases for Samsung smartphones, iPhones, and AirPods will also be sold online by Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Etsy beginning in March.

Other companies that have offered licensed USPS branded products include Casetify, Vans (the footwear and apparel maker), Kid Trax (a ride-on vehicle and Post Office tent), and Hasbro (a U.S. stamps edition of the Monopoly board game).

Affinity Bands’ postal products cost between $19.99-$39.99. The USPS licensing manager Amity Kirby said the organization expects the products to be “popular and well received by postal employees and postal brand enthusiasts.”