Sponsored Link
Email This Post Email This Post

BigCommerce Makes It Easier to Run Multiple Storefronts

Ina Steiner
BigCommerce
BigCommerce Makes It Easier to Run Multiple Storefronts

BigCommerce is making it easier for sellers to run multiple storefronts, opening up its Multi-Storefront to small and medium sellers. The feature was previously available only to enterprise merchants.

The ecommerce platform company explained, “By expanding accessibility of MSF, BigCommerce merchants of all sizes now have the advantage to manage multiple storefronts to grow sales in new regions, streamline operations for multiple brands and customize various customer segments to drive global growth.”

BigCommerce consolidated the management of multiple stores into a single dashboard with enterprise-grade tools “at an affordable price.”

“This release of Multi-Storefront affirms our ongoing commitment to equip merchants of all sizes with easy-to-use growth tools and the unprecedented platform performance they need to move forward faster to scale,” said Meghan Stabler, senior vice president at BigCommerce. “An unstable economy is the perfect time to make smart digital tech stack investments that are agile, functional and flexible to build business resilience for long-term growth and success. Progressive retailers open to innovation will be well-positioned to succeed regardless of an unforeseeable economic landscape.”

The full announcement is available on the BigCommerce website.

Ina Steiner on EmailIna Steiner on LinkedinIna Steiner on Twitter
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). She is a member of the Online News Association (Sep 2005 - present) and Investigative Reporters and Editors (Mar 2006 - present). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com. See disclosure at EcommerceBytes.com/disclosure/.

One thought on “BigCommerce Makes It Easier to Run Multiple Storefronts”

Leave a Reply