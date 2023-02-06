BigCommerce Makes It Easier to Run Multiple Storefronts

BigCommerce is making it easier for sellers to run multiple storefronts, opening up its Multi-Storefront to small and medium sellers. The feature was previously available only to enterprise merchants.

The ecommerce platform company explained, “By expanding accessibility of MSF, BigCommerce merchants of all sizes now have the advantage to manage multiple storefronts to grow sales in new regions, streamline operations for multiple brands and customize various customer segments to drive global growth.”

BigCommerce consolidated the management of multiple stores into a single dashboard with enterprise-grade tools “at an affordable price.”

“This release of Multi-Storefront affirms our ongoing commitment to equip merchants of all sizes with easy-to-use growth tools and the unprecedented platform performance they need to move forward faster to scale,” said Meghan Stabler, senior vice president at BigCommerce. “An unstable economy is the perfect time to make smart digital tech stack investments that are agile, functional and flexible to build business resilience for long-term growth and success. Progressive retailers open to innovation will be well-positioned to succeed regardless of an unforeseeable economic landscape.”

The full announcement is available on the BigCommerce website.