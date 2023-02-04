Online Sellers Can Get Special FedEx Rates via Shippo

Online sellers can now get special discounts on FedEx shipping directly through Shippo, without having to create a FedEx account – and sellers can use their own custom shipping boxes. This gives sellers access to discounted rates not previously available to businesses of their size.

Tens of thousands of small-to-mid-market ecommerce sellers use Shippo, which lets them print shipping labels for over 85 global carriers with automated notifications to keep shoppers up-to-date on delivery status.

Pooja Daftary, Shippo’s Vice President of Global Carriers, said Shippo was the first multi-carrier shipping company to receive a Platform Account from FedEx, allowing it to offer US merchants special discounts on FedEx Ground Economy and FedEx International Connect Plus (FICP).

FedEx Ground Economy allows sellers to ship packages weighing up to 70 pounds and measuring up to 130 inches in length plus width, with a normal delivery speed of between two-to-seven business days.

FedEx International Connect Plus (FICP) offers shipping to over 190 countries, covering 95% of the global GDP within an average delivery time of between two-to-seven business days. Shippo said customs clearance is included when creating a FedEx shipping label.

We asked Daftary about a common problem we hear from sellers who purchase FedEx shipping labels online who get charged extra fees after they’ve paid for the label and shipped the item.

“Shippo provides as much transparency as possible when it comes to the cost of shipping,” Daftary said. “Our software calculates any known surcharges prior to the purchase of the label. These might be surcharges related to size, delivery area, etc. The only surcharges we typically can’t account for are when the user might input the incorrect size, weight, or destination, in these cases we may need to charge the user to account for any pricing adjustments.”

How do the new FedEx rates through Shippo compare to rates from other services? “While we can’t comment on how exactly they compare against other platforms, we are excited that this new program will provide our merchants an economical, better and easier way to ship with FedEx,” Daftary said.

Shippo published a blog post detailing the new offering on the GoShippo.com website.