eBay Decides to Keep Its Google Shopping Report After All

eBay has decided to continue making available a report that sellers used to see why their listings were rejected by Google Shopping, which they used to improve visibility of their listings in Google.

This week, sellers noticed a message in Seller Hub that indicated eBay had reversed course: “The Listing Quality Report will continue to be a feature of your Seller Hub Performance tab. Download it at any time for insights into your listings’ performance.”

In a December eBay for Business podcast, employees Brian Burke and Jim “Griff” Griffith had explained that eBay sends all fixed-price listings to Google Shopping, and the pair discussed how sellers could optimize their listings.

Weeks later in the first eBay for Business podcast of the New Year, Burke and Griff discussed how useful the Listings Quality Report was to sellers, but Burke confirmed eBay would be retiring the report in February. As we reported on January 3rd, Burke said, “My understanding of why it was is being retired is it was a beta so it didn’t go out to everyone. We learned a lot from it and they’re going to evaluate what pieces of it to include down the road or in the future. But for now the listing quality report will be retired.”

One EcommerceBytes reader reacted to news of the report’s planned retirement by commenting, “eBay is continually making changes that don’t make sense. The Google shopping rejections was so valuable to those of us that used it. It laid out each item that was not showing up in Google, and even gave a link to the item so you could fix it.”

Another reader wondered how they could get the report, adding, “I didn’t know this was a thing until just now!”

However, sellers had some criticisms of the report, which included additional information beyond that pertaining to Google Shopping. “It never seemed fully accurate to me, But I would always check on it. Hopefully they will replace it with more accuracy,” one seller wrote.

You can watch the following April 2021 presentation by an eBay UK executive who described the Listing Quality Report in more detail: