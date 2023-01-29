Sellers: Be Ready for New IRS Tax Question on Virtual Payments

The IRS has tweaked a question that all taxpayers must answer on their tax return in April for tax year 2022, and it’s especially important for online sellers (and collectors) to be prepared so they don’t get into trouble down the road.

Last year, sellers who accepted virtual currency for payments in 2021 had to answer yes to a question at the top of IRS Form 1040 that read:

“At any time during 2021, did you receive, sell, exchange, or otherwise dispose of any financial interest in any virtual currency?”

This year, the question reads differently:

“At any time during 2022, did you: (a) receive (as a reward, award or payment for property or services); or (b) sell, exchange, gift or otherwise dispose of a digital asset (or a financial interest in a digital asset)?”

Note the IRS’s use of the term “digital assets,” which it says replaces “virtual currencies,” the term it used in previous years – presumably to cover more bases. (Collectors should take note of the fact the IRS definition of digital assets includes NFTs.)

It’s not just sellers who must answer the question in the affirmative if they received payment in the form of digital assets – all taxpayers must report “all digital asset-related income when they file their 2022 federal income tax return, as they did for fiscal year 2021,” the IRS states in its recent announcement on the IRS.gov website.

The question, which appears at the top of Forms 1040, Individual Income Tax Return; 1040-SR, U.S. Tax Return for Seniors; and 1040-NR, U.S. Nonresident Alien Income Tax Return, was revised this year to update terminology, the IRS explained.

“In addition, the instructions for answering the question were expanded and clarified to help taxpayers answer it correctly. All taxpayers must answer the question regardless of whether they engaged in any transactions involving digital assets.”

However, taxpayers can answer no to the question if they simply held digital assets and did not engage in any transactions involving digital assets during the year. Another exception: “Purchasing digital assets using U.S. or other real currency, including through electronic platforms such as PayPal and Venmo.”

Unless you’re certain you did not have any transactions in 2022 involving virtual currencies or digital assets – including collectible NFTs, you should read the IRS information carefully and consult a tax professional. It’s not just a matter of answering the question – if you answer yes, you must learn how to report the income from those transactions.