Walmart Marketplace Entices Sellers with 3-Month Promotion

Walmart is actively recruiting more sellers – it onboarded 8,000 new sellers in the third quarter of 20022, and this week it kicked off a promotion to give US sellers an incentive to join its platform.

Merchants who sign up through the promotion will receive discounts on referral fees for 90 days. They’ll receive a 10% discount if they complete the new seller survey before going live, and they’ll receive another 5% discount on referral fees for using Walmart Fulfillment Services.

Walmart will also give another 5% referral-fee discount for sellers who use its ad program, and 5% for using its repricer. (No orders without associated Walmart Connect spend will be eligible for the additional 5% Walmart Connect referral fee discount – the same is true for orders without Repricer enrollment.)

Sellers will also receive a $500 search ads credit.

Manish Joneja announced the promotion in a post on the Walmart blog on Thursday. With a background that includes time at eBay and Amazon, he is currently Senior Vice President of Walmart U.S. Marketplace and Walmart Fulfillment Services, having joined the retailer in the fall.

In his post, Joneja called Walmart one of the fastest growing marketplaces in the US, with 118 million visitors a month. “In our FY23 Q3 earnings report released last November, we announced that our Marketplace SKU inventory had increased by 50% to 370 million SKUs, and we’re adding more each day,” he said.

He said Walmart wants to be the preferred easy-to-use, low cost and profitable platform for sellers of all sizes and said it is upgrading the seller experience with a faster onboarding process and updated tools and resources. “Sellers who choose our marketplace have access to our proprietary solutions and services that help them succeed and grow their businesses. That’s the competitive advantage of selling with the world’s leading retailer.”

To qualify for the promotion, merchants must be brand-new to the platform, and they must use a fulfillment service in order to join. (We have a question in to Walmart on whether Amazon’s fulfillment service qualifies.) Be sure to read the promotion details and FAQs on the Walmart website.

Also of note: earlier this month, Walmart announced a white-label local delivery solution and Buy Online and Pick Up In-Store solution for local retailers.